Malawi: Mutharika's Digital Dream Becomes Reality As Nzika ID Wallet Prepares for Nationwide Launch

Malawi is on the brink of a digital identity revolution, with the government confirming it will launch the long-awaited Nzika Digital ID wallet next week -- seven months after President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika ordered officials to bring the country's identity system into the digital age.

The groundbreaking initiative will allow citizens to carry a verified digital copy of their identity on their smartphones, meaning they could soon prove who they are without ever needing to produce a physical card.

Officials say the rollout, spearheaded by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) with backing from international development partners including the United Nations Development Programme, is a flagship demonstration of Mutharika's push for secure, efficient and citizen-focused digital services.

The wallet forms part of a wider drive to modernise Malawi's Identity Management System, with officials saying it will boost convenience and tear down barriers that have long hampered citizens' access to digital services.

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The directive to develop the technology was first issued by President Mutharika during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on February 13, 2026, when he instructed the NRB to implement a digital identity wallet as part of sweeping reforms.

The Nzika Wallet has been hailed as one of the president's standout achievements in his broader digitalisation agenda, marking a major step toward a paperless future for identity verification in Malawi.