Malawi: New Pressure Group Emerges in MCP Over Chakwera Succession

A shadowy pressure group has emerged from within Malawi's opposition Congress Party with a single, explosive mission: to stop former president Lazarus Chakwera rewriting the rulebook in a desperate bid to cling to power.

The group, which has adopted the codename 'Mbembembe', is understood to be plotting a fierce campaign against any attempt by Chakwera to alter the party's constitution and clear his path to seek re-election as leader in the 2030 polls.

Former Kasungu West legislator Alex Major has denied masterminding the rebel movement -- but admitted he was firmly behind its cause, fuelling speculation over just how deep discontent with Chakwera's leadership now runs within MCP's ranks.

Chakwera is said to be pushing for the party's national convention to tear up its constitutional rules and anoint him as MCP's torch-bearer once again in 2030 -- a move rebels say would trample on one of the party's most sacred principles.

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A spokesperson for Mbembembe did not mince words in a blistering broadside against the plan.

'Constitution is a sacred document and the party should avoid watering down the value of its charter,' the spokesperson said.

'Changing constitution just to succumb to personal ambitions of Chakwera will be a dangerous precedent. No to third term. The clause of term limits was put to guard against such abuses.'

Major went further still, accusing the current leadership of trampling on the party's own constitution by refusing to set a timetable for a leadership convention.

Using a striking sporting analogy, he warned Chakwera that his time at the top must come to an end.

'MCP needs an early convention to sort out leadership issue,' he said. 'Leadership is like a relay race, Chakwera has done his race, its time to handover the mantle to someone but don't cling to it.'

The explosive infighting has raised fresh alarm among political observers, who warn the party risks tearing itself apart if it continues to duck the leadership question.

Political scientist George Phiri cautioned that MCP was running out of time to sort out its top job. 'The party needs to reposition itself ahead of yet another election,' he said. 'The political party itself needs to understand that the political environment has changed after the 2025 elections. The issue of leadership has to be resolved in good time, and that will help as they look ahead.'

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Mavuto Bamusi, of the Political Science Association of Malawi, said the party's reluctance to tackle the issue head-on exposed a troubling pattern.

'There are factions in the party that are disgruntled with the current leadership,' he said. 'They have avoided that in their discussions, but it's critical if the party is to rebuild. They need a serious conversation over it.'