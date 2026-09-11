Mozambique: Chapo Inaugurates Polytechnic Institute in Zavala

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Thursday inaugurated the Higher Polytechnic Institute in Quissico, Zavala district, in the southern province of Inhambane, which is intended to become a hub for fish production and processing, combining youth training with the utilization of the country's marine and aquatic potential.

"Beyond teaching, we must focus on business transforming this Institute into a genuine fish production and processing plant. The Institute possesses laboratories and equipment for freezing, processing, drying, packaging, and marketing fish. Consequently, the training provided must include a strong practical and entrepreneurial component", he said, during the inauguration, held as part of his three-day working visit to Inhambane.

Chapo explained that Mozambique's natural conditions, bordered by the Indian Ocean and featuring rivers as well as both freshwater and saltwater lagoons, offer opportunities to increase fish production in terms of both quantity and quality.

"We have the Indian Ocean, rivers, and numerous lagoons; we have both fresh and salt water. We can produce fish in high quantities and of high quality. The Institution should help train young people capable not only of seeking employment but also of starting businesses and creating opportunities for other citizens", he said.

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The President also urged young people from Inhambane to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Institute, which also features facilities to accommodate students from other regions of the country.

"We will continue to provide funding so that these young people can develop, run their own businesses, pay wages, employ other young people, and help develop Mozambique. We know there are many people with the idea of doing business, of starting their own company, of generating income for their families, but what they lack is money", he said.