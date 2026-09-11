Somalia Foreign Minister Attends Farewell for Us Acting Ambassador

11 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali attended a farewell ceremony for Justin Davis, the outgoing acting US ambassador to Somalia, and a reception welcoming his successor, Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz, the foreign ministry said.

Ali thanked Davis for his work and efforts to strengthen relations between Somalia and the United States, and wished him success in his new assignment.

The minister also welcomed Stevens-Klitz to her new role and reiterated Somalia's commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Washington.

The two countries seek to strengthen cooperation particularly in security, counterterrorism and economic development, the ministry said.

The United States has been a key security partner for Somalia as Mogadishu works to strengthen its armed forces and combat Al-Shabaab.

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