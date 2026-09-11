Ethiopia: Fano Claims Capture of More Than 150 Ethiopian Soldiers in Amhara Clashes

Amhara — Ethiopia's Fano militia has claimed it captured more than 150 soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) following heavy fighting in the Wadla-Delanta-Dawunt area of the Amhara region on September 8.

Fano fighters launched attacks on government positions during the clashes, according to pro-Fano sources, which said the militia inflicted heavy losses on the federal forces and destroyed a military brigade.

The sources also claimed that more than 150 ENDF soldiers were taken prisoner after the fighting, while other government forces were alleged to have withdrawn from parts of the battlefield.

The reported clashes come as fighting continues between Fano fighters and Ethiopian government forces in Amhara, where armed violence has persisted despite repeated government efforts to restore security in the region.

The Fano claims could not be independently verified.

There was no immediate statement from the Ethiopian government or the ENDF confirming the reported casualties, destruction of the military brigade or capture of the soldiers.