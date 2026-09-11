Niger: Journalist Released After Nearly Ten Months in Detention

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Ibro Chaibou, newsroom manager of Saraounia TV, on August 28, 2026, after nearly ten months in detention.

Chaibou had been arrested in connection with a case involving the sharing of an invitation to a press conference.

His release follows that of two other journalists prosecuted in the same case, Youssouf Sériba, publication director of Les Échos du Niger, and Oumarou Kané, founder of the satirical newspaper Le Hérisson who were freed on July 15, 2026, after more than eight months in detention. Chaibou was the last of the three to remain behind bars.

The case dates back to October 30, 2025, when police officers in Niamey arrested six journalists and media professionals: Moussa Kaka, Abdoul Aziz Idé, Ibro Chaibou, Souleymane Brah, Youssouf Sériba and Oumarou Kané.

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On November 3, 2025, Moussa Kaka, Abdoul Aziz Idé and Souleymane Brah were released but placed under judicial supervision.

The other three, Ibro Chaibou, Youssouf Sériba and Oumarou Kané were charged with "complicity in disseminating a document likely to disturb public order," under Article 31 of Niger's cybercrime law, Law No. 2019-33 of July 3, 2019, as amended by Ordinance 2024-28 of June 7, 2024.

The three journalists were subsequently remanded in custody at the Prison Civile de Kollo (Kollo Civil Prison).

The charges brought against the three journalists were linked to the sharing on social media of an invitation to a press conference organized by the Fonds de Solidarité pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (FSSP). The FSSP is a public fund established by the military authorities to mobilise citizen contributions in support of Niger's security, food and economic sovereignty.

Chaibou's release comes amid a tense environment for the Nigerien media since the military coup of July 26, 2023. Several journalists have been arrested or prosecuted in recent years.

In 2025 alone, the MFWA recorded the arrest of 13 journalists or media professionals in Niger. In May 2026, authorities suspended nine international media outlets: France 24, Radio France Internationale (RFI), France Afrique Media, LSI Africa, Agence France-Presse (AFP), TV5 Monde, TF1 Info, Jeune Afrique, and Mediapart.

The MFWA reiterates that journalists and other media professionals must be able to carry out their work and share information without fear of arrest, prosecution or detention. We call on the Nigerien authorities to uphold their obligations to protect freedom of expression and press freedom and to ensure that journalists are not subjected to criminal sanctions for carrying out legitimate journalistic activities.