Africa: Rising Stars Set Ambitious Target for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

NAIROBI — Buoyed by their debut at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, the national under 20 football team want another chance at the continental showpiece.

Team captain Charles Auma says their ultimate objective is to reach the finals of the Cecafa regional qualifiers, which would guarantee them a slot at the continental competition.

"We have been training in the morning and evening and I can say we are fully prepared. Our objective is to go and win the trophy...nothing else, so we can qualify for the Afcon," the skipper said.

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He further revealed extensive support from the technical bench, providing them with the tactical know-how to deal with their opponents at the zonal tourney.

"There's no excuse for us not to perform. We have been properly supported by the federation and the technical bench have told us all we need to know. We have gelled well with them and I think all these factors will be crucial in us winning the tournament," Auma said.

At the last edition of the qualifiers, the Rising Stars lost 2-1 to Tanzania in the finals in Arusha, at which point they had already secured their slot at Afcon.

Subsequently, at the continental competition in April, they bowed out of the group stages, losing 3-2 to Morocco, 3-1 to Tunisia before a 2-2 draw against Nigeria in their final Group B encounter.

The team, this time under the tutelage of veteran coach Gilbert Selebwa, begin their qualifying campaign against Burundi on September 17 at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

They then face South Sudan in their final group game at the same venue, two days later.