Kenya: Mudavadi Dismisses Political Talk Over Kindiki's DP Position

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed political speculation over the position of Deputy President, insisting the seat is not vacant.

Speaking when he toured the Tharaka Nithi County Headquaters, Mudavadi said Kindiki has been instrumental in supporting the President in the execution of his duties.

"As a member of this government, the position of Deputy President is not vacant. The President said he had appointed Professor Kithure Kindiki to that position, and we respect that decision and work with him. That is how good governance is established," he said.

Mudavadi's remarks days after Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya convened a Western Kenya leaders' caucus to demand he be named the Deputy President should President William Ruto secure a second term post-2027 elections.

"So, the politics being talked about should not worry you because you cannot stop a politician from making all sorts of statements. But, as a matter of understanding and respect, we work very well with Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki. He helps us a lot and also supports the President in a very good way," the PCS stated.

He has urged Kenyans not to be distracted by politicians making claims about the Deputy President's position.

"The President does not look over his shoulder anymore, wondering who is behind him. These days, when he is working, he moves forward because he knows there is no backstabbing from behind," Mudavadi added.