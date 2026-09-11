Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round Second Leg Fixtures Provide Enticing Battles Across the Continent

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 First Preliminary Round moves into its decisive return legs this weekend, with clubs across the continent battling to keep alive their hopes of reaching the group stage.

Singida Black Stars, ASKO de Kara, ZED FC, Al Ahly Tripoli and El Kanemi Warriors are among the sides carrying commanding advantages into the second legs, while several other ties remain delicately poised following an entertaining opening weekend.

The 24 winners from the First Preliminary Round will advance to join the eight highest-ranked exempted clubs - Al Ahly, Azam FC, USM Alger, CR Belouizdad, AS FAR, Raja Casablanca, AS Maniema Union and Kaizer Chiefs - in the Second Preliminary Round.

Tanzania's Singida Black Stars produced the standout result of the opening round as they overwhelmed South Sudan's Al-Ghazala SC 7-1 away from home.

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Mathew Tegisi scored a first-half hat-trick in Juba as Singida took a huge step towards the next stage and will now seek to complete the job on home soil.

Togo's ASKO de Kara are similarly well placed after an emphatic 5-0 away victory against Niger's AS ZAM, while Egyptian debutants ZED FC defeated ASAS Djibouti Télécom 4-0 to take a commanding cushion into their return fixture.

Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli were another side to impress away from home as they recorded a 3-0 victory against KMKM in Zanzibar.

El Kanemi Warriors also hold a three-goal advantage after winning their opening leg 3-0, while Angola's Primeiro de Agosto and Kabuscorp de Palanca both recorded 2-0 away victories against Green Mamba and UNAM respectively.

Zambia's Red Arrows will travel to Madagascar with a 2-0 advantage over FC Rouge, with the winners of that tie to face South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the Second Preliminary Round.

Red Arrows struck through Eliya Mundanji and Alassane Diarra in their home leg to put themselves in a strong position ahead of the return fixture.

Three-time TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien must overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host Nigerian side Shooting Stars, who claimed a notable victory in the opening leg through Lucky Emmanuel's 25th-minute goal.

South African debutants Durban City will take a slender 1-0 lead to Burundi for their return clash against Rukinzo FC, while Mozambique's Associação Black Bulls also hold a one-goal advantage after defeating Atomic Ngomé 1-0 away from home.

Uganda's Kitara FC are another side carrying an away victory into their home leg after defeating Mogadishu City 2-1 in Somalia, while AS Real Bamako earned the same scoreline away to Burkina Faso's Vitesse FC.

ES Zarzis are in a strong position after marking their return to continental competition following a 20-year absence with a 3-1 victory over Senegal's Diambars FC.

Khalil Al-Qassab scored twice as the Tunisian side recovered from conceding first to establish a useful advantage ahead of the return match in Senegal.

Hafia FC and AS Douanes are locked at 2-2, as are Tusker FC and Al Ahli Madani, while Rayon Sports and Panthère Sportive, Jwaneng Galaxy and AS Port Louis 2000, and East End Lions and AF Amadou Diallo all drew 1-1 in their opening matches.

CO Korhogo and AS PSI also shared four goals in a 2-2 draw, leaving their tie completely open heading into the second leg.

Most of the return fixtures will be staged from 11-13 September, with the ASPAC FC against The Panthers FC fixture scheduled for 16 September.

CAF will provide clubs eliminated during the Preliminary Rounds with a USD 100,000 solidarity payment to assist with travel and other logistical costs, while the eventual TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup champions will receive USD 4 million.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 - First Preliminary Round, Second Leg FixturesAll times are GMT

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Friday, 11 September 202615h00: CD Primeiro de Agosto v Green Mamba16h00: Hafia FC v AS Douanes

16h00: AS Real Bamako v Vitesse FC

Saturday, 12 September 2026

12h00: Tusker FC v Al Ahli Madani

Tusker FC v Al Ahli Madani 16h00: Welwalo Adigrat USC v Hilal Alsahil

Welwalo Adigrat USC v Hilal Alsahil 16h00: Kitara FC v Mogadishu CC

Kitara FC v Mogadishu CC 16h00: Rayon Sport FC v Panthère Sportive

Rayon Sport FC v Panthère Sportive 16h00: East End Lions FC v AF Amadou Diallo

East End Lions FC v AF Amadou Diallo 16h30: Associação Black Bulls v Atomic Ngomé

Associação Black Bulls v Atomic Ngomé 17h00: Diambars FC v ES Zarzis

Diambars FC v ES Zarzis 17h00: Jwaneng Galaxy v AS Port Louis 2000

Jwaneng Galaxy v AS Port Louis 2000 17h00: Al Ahly Tripoli v KMKM SC

Al Ahly Tripoli v KMKM SC 17h00: ASAS Djibouti Télécom v ZED FC

Sunday, 13 September 2026

11h00: FC Rouge v Red Arrows FC

FC Rouge v Red Arrows FC 13h00: Singida Black Stars v Al-Ghazala SC

Singida Black Stars v Al-Ghazala SC 13h00: Rukinzo FC v Durban City FC

Rukinzo FC v Durban City FC 13h30: PTL Bazar Brothers v DC Virunga

PTL Bazar Brothers v DC Virunga 15h00: Kabuscorp de Palanca v UNAM

Kabuscorp de Palanca v UNAM 15h00: Nations FC v FC Diarra

Nations FC v FC Diarra 15h30: ASKO de Kara v AS ZAM

ASKO de Kara v AS ZAM 16h00: CO Korhogo v AS PSI

CO Korhogo v AS PSI 16h00: UDIB v El Kanemi Warriors

UDIB v El Kanemi Warriors 17h00: CS Sfaxien v Shooting Stars SC

Wednesday, 16 September 202615h00: ASPAC FC v The Panthers FC