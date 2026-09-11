Zimbabwe: ZACC Arrests Chinese National in Major Lithium Smuggling Probe

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a director of Orequest (Pvt) Ltd over allegations that a syndicate smuggled more than 720 tonnes of unbeneficiated lithium ore out of Zimbabwe using fraudulent export documents.

Ning Yaokun, a Chinese national also known as Tony surrendered to authorities on 10 September and is expected to appear before the Harare Magistrates' Court.

He faces charges including contravening the Customs and Excise Act attempted smuggling and unlawful dealing according to ZACC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yaokun joins several other suspects who are already on remand in connection with the alleged scheme, including Orequest finance director MinMin Song, Shuvai Muza and Charlene Chivandire.

Another suspect identified only as Malvern remains at large.

ZACC alleges that Orequest operated an illegal mineral-processing and dispatch facility at Plot 5, Cheltenham Park Drive, Ruwa, where lithium ore was stockpiled and prepared for export.

Investigators allege that the operation became fully functional in May 2026, with members of the syndicate allegedly processing fraudulent paperwork and arranging trucks to transport the mineral to the Forbes Border Post in Mutare.

According to ZACC, the syndicate allegedly used documents purporting to originate from Bikita Minerals to facilitate the export of the lithium.

In July, 23 trucks carrying approximately 690 tonnes of lithium ore allegedly passed through Forbes Border Post using the fraudulent documentation.

Two additional trucks subsequently transported lithium ore to the Port of Beira in Mozambique, where the cargo was allegedly offloaded on 22 July.

Three other trucks carrying a combined 60 tonnes were intercepted after presenting allegedly fraudulent export documents.

Investigations subsequently led authorities to a stockpile of 300 tonnes of lithium ore at the Ruwa premises and another 60 tonnes stored in containers abandoned at a truck stop in Lochinvar, Harare.

ZACC said a further 60 tonnes was intercepted at Forbes Border Post bringing the total recovered mineral to 420 tonnes.

The commission also seized equipment allegedly used in the operation, including a jaw crusher, front-end loader, TLB machines, a heavy-duty generator and 20 wheelbarrows.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is yet to determine the value of the smuggled and recovered lithium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ZACC said the alleged smuggling caused financial prejudice to the state, although the full extent has not yet been quantified.

The arrests come amid government efforts to stop the export of raw minerals and promote local beneficiation and value addition.

ZACC said investigations into the alleged mineral-smuggling syndicate are continuing, with some suspects still being sought.