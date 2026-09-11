Zimbabwe to Host Mrs India Inc Season 7

Zimbabwe has landed a major international spotlight after being named the official host country for Mrs India Inc Season 7, with Zimbabwe-based Flycristal Airways coming on board as the official sponsor in a partnership expected to deepen cultural, tourism and business ties between Zimbabwe and India.

The announcement was made in Mumbai on July 19 at the launch of Season 7 of the international pageant at the Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport.

The launch, held under the theme "Seven Years of Legacy, A New Era Begins," marked a major shift for Mrs India Inc as it expands beyond its domestic roots into the international arena.

The sponsorship agreement between Flycristal Airways and Mrs India Inc was signed on stage, alongside the announcement of Zimbabwe as the host country.

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Flycristal Airways chief executive officer Johannes Simau said the airline was proud to support a platform that champions women's leadership while opening a new chapter in Indo-Zimbabwean cultural exchange.

"We are proud to support a platform that champions women's leadership and opens a new chapter in cultural exchange between India and Zimbabwe," Simau said.

Flycristal Airways was represented at the launch by Simau and Sagar Karvande, while Zimbabwe's diplomatic mission in India was represented by Peter Hobwani, deputy head of mission and charge d'affaires at the Embassy of Zimbabwe in New Delhi, alongside representatives of the Zimbabwean diplomatic mission.

The event brought together diplomats, tourism officials, industry partners, former titleholders and media, underlining the growing international profile of Mrs India Inc.

Founder Mohini Sharma said the platform had undergone significant transformation since its establishment seven years ago, with Season 7 marking the start of its international expansion and further overseas collaborations expected.

The pageant, which targets married women, has increasingly positioned itself around leadership, empowerment, mentorship and entrepreneurship, rather than traditional beauty contests.

Season 7 will feature leadership workshops, grooming sessions, international travel and mentoring programmes as contestants prepare for the later stages of the competition.

The platform's mentors namely, makeover expert Cherag Bambboat, dental specialist Dr Noureen Hemani, dermatologist Dr Pravin Banodkar, pageant coach Juhi Vyas and social media strategist Yuvika Abrol highlighted the growing importance of personal branding, wellness and digital presence alongside conventional pageant preparation