Sudan: El Burhan Says 'U.S. Arms Embargo Proposal Will Fail At UN'

Khartoum / New York City — Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Commander and Sovereignty Council President Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan said a US-backed proposal to extend the UN arms embargo on Darfur to all of Sudan will fail at the Unite Nations Security Council.

Speaking to journalists at the army's General Command in Khartoum on Thursday, El Burhan said: "The decision will not pass within the Security Council in the American formula." He said the army had made arrangements to respond if the resolution is approved.

The Security Council postponed its meeting on the draft resolution from Thursday to Friday to allow further consultations amid divisions over the proposal.

El Burhan also reiterated his opposition to armed militias, saying: "There will be no militia inside the country until the war ends."

He rejected any future role for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), citing alleged violations and atrocities against civilians.

El Burhan also defended the October 25, 2021 coup, saying it was "not a coup but a correction of the course of the revolution."