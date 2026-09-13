Sudan: Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions On Sudan Gold Trade

Berne — Switzerland's Federal Council has banned the purchase and import of gold originating in Sudan, aligning with European Union sanctions targeting Sudan's gold trade.

In a statement published Wednesday, the measures, which take effect on Thursday, also prohibit the transit of Sudanese gold, related services and financial assistance linked to the trade.

The Federal Council said it remains "extremely concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan", describing gold as "a key conflict resource for the ongoing war."

The ban also covers the sale and supply to Sudan of certain chemicals used in gold mining and extraction.

Switzerland said it was aligning with the EU's July 13 decision to sanction trade in gold originating from Sudan.

The measures will be incorporated into Switzerland's existing Sudan sanctions ordinance, which also includes an arms embargo and targeted financial and travel sanctions against 36 individuals, entities and companies.

The council said "strict due diligence requirements" already apply to gold and precious metal imports to help prevent trade in conflict resources.