Nigerian Stocks See Weekly Decline Ahead of Dangote IPO

Nigerian stocks fell in the week ended September 11 as investors sold banking, insurance and industrial shares ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO subscription window which opens Monday, September 14. The NGX All-Share Index dropped 1.60% to 243,052.74 points from 246,992.44 a week earlier. Market capitalisation fell ₦1.97 trillion to ₦157.59 trillion, while the market's 2026 return remained at 56.19%.

Selling was spread across the market, with 80 stocks declining and only 9 gaining, compared with 35 losers and 56 gainers the previous week. Turnover fell to 3.65 billion shares worth ₦130.15 billion from 4.36 billion shares worth ₦210.33 billion. Financial services accounted for 79.76% of total volume.

Insurance was the weakest sector, falling 5.52%, followed by banking with a 4.07% decline. Industrial goods lost 3.36% and consumer goods fell 2.42%. Oil and gas gained 2.83%, supported by Seplat Energy, while the commodities index rose 2.19%.

NGX Group led gainers with a 13.85% rise to ₦148, followed by Ellah Lakes, up 13.33%, and Seplat Energy, which gained 10% to ₦14,907.80. Fortis Global Insurance led losses with a 27.50% drop to ₦1.45. Critical Minerals Financing Corporation fell 24.24%, while Austin Laz lost 20.40%.

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Attention now turns to the Dangote Refinery IPO, which opens September 14, and Nigeria's return to FTSE Russell Frontier Market status on September 21. Both events could affect liquidity as investors adjust portfolios and decide how much capital to allocate to the new listing and existing stocks.

Key Takeaways

The week's ₦1.97 trillion decline looks less like a reversal of Nigeria's 2026 rally and more like a shift in positioning before 2 market events. The All-Share Index is still up 56.19% this year, but the fall in 80 stocks shows that investors were reducing exposure across much of the market. The Dangote Refinery IPO is one reason. A large offer can pull cash away from existing shares as investors sell holdings or hold back new purchases to fund subscriptions. The timing also overlaps with Nigeria's September 21 return to FTSE Russell's Frontier Market classification, which could bring new attention to 31 Nigerian stocks selected for the index series. That creates competing flows: domestic investors may be raising cash for Dangote while foreign and index-linked investors prepare for Nigeria's FTSE return. Trading value falling from ₦210.33 billion to ₦130.15 billion also shows that the selloff was not matched by higher turnover. Oil and gas was one of the few areas to hold up, helped by Seplat's 10% gain. The next 2 weeks will show whether cash returns to existing stocks after IPO subscriptions begin or remains concentrated around Dangote and FTSE-related positioning.