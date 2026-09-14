Mozambique: Anamola Appoints New Secretary-General

Maputo, 14 Sep (AIM) - The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, has decided to appoint James Mlando Fausto Njiji as the party's secretary-general.

James Njiji, who will serve as interim secretary-general, replaces Messias Uareno. In a statement, the party explains that "the current appointment is aimed at ensuring the administrative continuity and the normal functioning of the party's central bodies."

The nomination will remain in effect until its review and ratification by the National Council at the next meeting, scheduled for September 2026.

"These actions are intended to follow up on the mandates resulting from the National Convention's resolutions, inject greater dynamism into the party's organizational structure, and ensure the functioning of its central bodies in light of current political challenges", reads the note.

The party also appointed Alberto Manhique as its national spokesperson, replacing Dinis Tivane. Manhique played a key role in the creation of Anamola. In 2025, he was appointed interim Secretary-General, participating in the party's initial structuring.

Anamola positions itself as the real main opposition party, by virtue of its political and social relevance, while key members Renamo - once the country's main opposition party - are engaged in internal battles.