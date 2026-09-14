Mozambique: Chapo Calls On Women to Fight Against Domestic Violence

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo calls on women to take an active role in fostering peace and combating domestic violence because "domestic violence severely impacts child development".

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday in the southern province of Inhambane, during the inauguration of Vilankulo District Court, Chapo said that women play a crucial role in maintaining family and community cohesion, because national peace is fundamentally rooted in domestic harmony.

This is the first facility of its kind in this term of office. He took the opportunity to call on call for women to remain central to promoting peace, security, national unity, and harmony across households and communities.

Chapo emphasized that domestic violence must be confronted in all its forms, noting that the issue extends beyond physical abuse to include psychological violence and other forms of aggression.

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According to the President, exposure to domestic violence severely impacts child development, raising the risk that children raised in abusive environments may normalize violent behavior and repeat it in their own future relationships.

"There must be no violence within the family. Dialogue is the primary tool for resolving conflicts between family members", he said.

While recognizing that disagreements naturally arise between partners, the Head of State stressed that differences should always be resolved through mutual respect and open communication.

He also pointed out that domestic violence is not exclusively committed by men against women, acknowledging that cases of abuse committed by women against men also exist. In this context, he called on society to combat every form of domestic violence, regardless of who the perpetrator or victim may be.

Chapo believes that fostering peace within households creates a ripple effect that strengthens stability across broader communities, extending from neighborhoods and districts to whole provinces and the nation.

In addition to their social role, the Head of State praised women's vital contributions to the economy through "agriculture, trade, fishing, and fish sales, alongside their ongoing responsibility for raising and educating children."

The facility, inaugurated under the motto "Justice at the Service of Tourism: A Path to Development" is aimed at bringing justice services closer to citizens and strengthening the institutional response in a district with significant tourism activity.