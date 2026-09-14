South Africa: Before Their Court Battle, Andile Lungisa Warned Mbalula of 'Electoral Humiliation'

In an email to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula before filing an urgent high court application over the removal of his name from the party's candidate list, the party's Andile Lungisa accused the national leadership of overriding branches and warned that Nelson Mandela Bay was 'in free fall'.

Less than two weeks before Andile Lungisa filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court, he wrote to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and the party's national leadership, warning that Nelson Mandela Bay was "in free fall" - and accusing the party's leadership of overriding branches and communities to remove him as a mayoral candidate for the metro.

In an email sent on 31 August, Lungisa, an ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, did not identify who he believed was responsible for removing his name from the party's candidate list.

But by the time Lungisa approached the court, his allegations had become decidedly more fiery and specific.

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In his affidavit, he alleges that Mbalula personally instructed ANC officials at a meeting in Johannesburg to remove his name from the list after it had been approved by the NEC. While he was not at the meeting, Lungisa says he was "confidentially informed" of the instruction by people who were there. And he claimed he had witnesses who would testify to this.

The warning

In his August email, Lungisa made it clear that he regarded the decision as an unexplained political intervention that had overridden the support he said he had received...