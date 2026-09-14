Togo: Two French Filmmakers and Their Fixer Granted Provisional Release

press release

More than a month after their arrest in northern Togo, the two French filmmakers, Gaël Mocaër and Sebastian Perez Pezzani, of the production company Tony Comiti Productions, along with their Togolese fixer Fred Vedomey, were granted provisional release on September 1, 2026.

Gaël Mocaër and Fred Vedomey, who had been held in detention, regained their freedom, while Sebastian Perez Pezzani's release followed his earlier placement under house arrest for medical reasons.

The three men had been arrested on July 27, 2026, in Binah, in the Kara region of Togo, while filming an episode of the documentary series "Les Routes de l'impossible" broadcast on the French public television channel France 5.

The three men were initially arrested after entering an area classified as restricted due to terrorist activity. They were released after the police reviewed their footage but were re-arrested shortly afterwards. They were subsequently confined to a hotel for nearly eight days, during which their equipment and passports were seized.

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On August 4, 2026, the three were transferred to Lomé, where they were detained at the Agoè-Logopé police camp.

On August 17, 2026, the three appeared before the Lomé Public Prosecutor's Office and were charged with making "false statements". Authorities alleged that the two French filmmakers had not obtained the necessary authorisation to work in Togo. Fred Vedomey was also investigated on the same charge over an alleged discrepancy between the profession listed on his passport and that stated in the filming permit application.

The allegations concerning the required authorisations were, however, contested. The production team maintained that the filmmakers had obtained the necessary authorisation to carry out their work and had not concealed the professional nature of their visit to Togo.

On August 20, 2026, following a hearing before the Lomé Court of First Instance, Sebastian Perez Pezzani was placed under house arrest due to his health condition, while Gaël Mocaër and Fred Vedomey remained in custody.

The news about their provisional release was confirmed by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 3, 2026, and the two French filmmakers were authorised to return to France.

Their provisional release does not mean they have been cleared of the charges against them. The case remains ongoing.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the provisional release of Gaël Mocaër, Sebastian Perez Pezzani and Fred Vedomey. However, MFWA remains concerned that deprivation of liberty was used in response to the dispute between the three media professionals and the Togolese authorities.

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While the proceedings remain ongoing, MFWA calls on the Togolese authorities to ensure that the case is handled through lawful and proportionate administrative and judicial procedures. The authorities must resolve the matter with respect for press freedom and the right of media professionals to carry out their work.