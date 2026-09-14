Congo-Kinshasa: Unicef Deeply Concerned By Deadly Fire in Bukavu, South Kivu, and Its Devastating Impact On Children

Kinshasa — Statement attributable to John Agbor, UNICEF Representative in Democratic Republic of Congo

"UNICEF is deeply saddened and alarmed by the recent fire in Bukavu, South Kivu, that broke out on 10 September that claimed the lives of at least 26 children and injured 25 others.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and express our solidarity with the children, families, and communities affected by this tragedy.

"The fire affected homes and two primary schools in Furaha and Ujamaa, with a tragic human toll, while the injured children are currently receiving medical care.

"The impact of the fire on children is long-lasting. Beyond the destruction of homes and schools, children are facing psychological distress in an already volatile environment marked by armed conflict and insecurity."

"UNICEF is working with partners to support affected children, families and communities providing mental health and psychosocial support to children, including students, and affected community members, and supporting access to education so affected students can continue the school year. Eleven children, separated from their parents were reunited with their families today."