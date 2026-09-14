Kenya: Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Tour Barred in Nairobi CBD Over Security Concerns

13 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has announced the Linda Mwananchi Movement will not be allowed to hold a political activities within Nairobi CBD.

He cited intelligence indicating potential disruptions to public order and security during the event.

"The CBD is a critical, national, commercial and public space. Particularly on Saturday and Sunday. Don't even try; we will deal with you," the Nairobi police chief said.

He said uniformed and plain clothes police officers will be deployed officers within the CBD and along routes leading to the rally venue, to maintain order and manage traffic.

The Linda Mwananchi movement is set to take its grassroots mobilisation campaign to Nairobi on Sunday, with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino announcing a tour of several markets and neighbourhoods.

The "Mwananchi Tour - Kanairo Edition" will kick off at All Saints Cathedral after the church service.

From there, the tour will head to Marikiti and Gikomba markets, followed by Burma Market.

The itinerary also lists Stage 17, B Center and Manyanja as subsequent stops before the procession moves along Jogoo Road.

The tour will conclude at Jacaranda Grounds.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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