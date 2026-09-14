Kenya: KeNHA Announces Partial Closure of Mombasa Road At Cabanas From Sep 17

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary partial closure of a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at Cabanas on the Eastern Bypass off-ramp.

The closure will affect motorists heading towards Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and will run from Thursday, September 17, 2026, to Thursday, October 22, 2026.

KeNHA said the temporary traffic restriction is necessary to facilitate the construction of a box drain along the affected section of the road.

Motorists travelling on Mombasa Road towards JKIA from the Eastern Bypass have been advised to use the designated diversion route provided by the authority.

KeNHA said traffic marshals will be deployed at the site to guide motorists and help minimise disruption during the construction works.

The authority has also urged motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed to manage traffic operations in the area.

According to KeNHA, normal traffic operations along the affected section will resume once the construction works are completed.

The authority advised motorists to exercise caution and comply with road safety measures while using the diversion.

The temporary closure comes as road authorities continue to undertake infrastructure works along key transport corridors serving Nairobi and JKIA.