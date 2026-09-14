Nigeria: Kaduna - Over 50 Members Killed, 200,000 Cattle Rustled in 9 Months - MACBAN

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter, has alleged that more than 200,000 cows have been lost to cattle rustling and related insecurity in the state since January 2026.

The association also said over 50 of its members had been killed within the same period, describing cattle rustling as a major threat to the livelihoods of pastoralists and the wider livestock economy.

The state chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa, disclosed this at a news briefing on the security and livelihood challenges facing cattle breeders in Kaduna State.

He said some of the stolen cattle had recently been recovered in different parts of the country, including Lagos.

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"Some [cattle] have been recovered recently, even three or four days ago. Some were recovered as far as Lagos. Our people are there trying to do the needful, collect them and return them to their owners," Musa said.

He added, "From January to date, over 200,000 cows have been lost."

According to him, the killings of members of the association occurred under different circumstances, including communal clashes, attacks by farmers and attacks by bandits during cattle-rustling operations.

"As for our members who have been killed, the killings are in two categories. Some are as a result of communal clashes, some are attacks by farmers, while others are killings by bandits in the process of rustling the cattle," he said.

"Roughly, we can say that we have lost over 50 people from January to date," he added.

Musa listed Kachia, Chikun, Kagarko, Giwa, Igabi, Jama'a, Kaura, Sanga, Jaba, Kudan, Makarfi, Lere, Zangon-Kataf and Kauru among areas where members had reported significant livestock losses.

He said cattle were not merely commercial assets for pastoralists but represented their means of survival across generations.

"The loss of a herd of cattle can therefore push an entire community into severe economic hardship," he said.

The chairman urged the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to intensify operations against cattle rustling and other forms of rural criminality.

He also raised concerns over the opening of Rijana livestock market in Kachia along kaduna-Abuja highway, saying they were concerned about reports and allegations that suspected livestock had been obtained through criminal means and maybe finding their way into the market.

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He called for stronger collaboration among the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence and other security agencies to conduct intelligence-led operations in forests and other areas identified as hotspots.

Musa also appealed for improved security along livestock routes and vulnerable rural communities, as well as mechanisms for recovering and returning stolen animals to their legitimate owners.

He urged the state government to establish a committee to assess losses suffered by cattle breeders and consider appropriate intervention for genuinely verified victims.

He further called for stronger collaboration between farmers and pastoralists, saying improved dialogue and peaceful coexistence would contribute to peace and economic development in the state.

The MACBAN chairman said the association condemned cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, killings and other criminal activities.

"We do not support or defend criminals, regardless of their ethnic, religious, occupational or communal background," he said.

Musa, however, appealed against collective profiling of innocent livestock owners and law-abiding pastoralists over the actions of criminals.

He assured that MACBAN would continue to cooperate with government, security agencies, farmers' organisations and traditional institutions to address insecurity and promote peaceful coexistence in Kaduna State.