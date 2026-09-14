Nigeria: Bandits Attack Kaduna Farms, Kill Farmers, Abduct Others

Armed bandits have attacked farming communities in Kaduna State, killing several farmers and leaving others injured or abducted.

The attackers reportedly stormed farms in Dunya and Shado communities in Kuyello Ward, Birnin Gwari area, while farmers were working.

A source in the area told SaharaReporters that the attacks forced farmers to flee the affected areas amid fears of further attacks.

The exact number of people killed, injured or abducted could not be immediately confirmed.

The latest attack has raised fresh concerns over the safety of farmers in the area, which has continued to face attacks by armed groups.

The incident came days after security forces recorded major operations along the axis.

On September 9 and 10, troops of the Joint Task Force arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin, a logistics supplier and an ammunition courier allegedly carrying 300 rounds of ammunition.

Security forces also recovered communication devices and radio equipment reportedly linked to planned attacks on local residents.

Despite the recent security operations, the fresh attack highlights the continued threat facing farming communities in the area.

Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, for comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.