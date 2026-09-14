Malawi: Chihana Demands Blue Alliance Terms Be Respected - Chupa Elected Aford Deputy Leader

13 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's Second Vice-President, Enock Chihana, has said the public will soon learn the details of an agreement struck between the DPP and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) ahead of last year's general election -- a pact known as the "Blue Alliance Manifesto".

Speaking at a AFORD executive committee meeting held on Saturday night, Chihana, who also leads the party, said he wanted assurance that the terms agreed upon were being honoured and implemented as promised.

Among his demands is that he be given a further deputy position within government.

So far, however, no one outside the two parties' leadership appears to know exactly what the agreement contains.

Chihana also praised President Peter Mutharika for continuing to appoint him to various government roles.

At the same gathering -- AFORD's first major meetinh since last year's election -- delegates elected new office-bearers to fill previously vacant positions, with Grace Chupa elected as the party's deputy leader.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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