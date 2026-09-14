Uganda: King Oyo Succession - Musuuga Breaks Ranks With Museveni's Tooro Plan

The declaration of a new king at the burial of Tooro's King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has put Musuuga Charles Kamurasi at the centre of a fresh confrontation with government, after the royal clan leader appeared to disregard an agreement designed to keep succession politics out of the late king's final rites.

The agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding signed by representatives of government, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, the Musuuga and the royal Babiito clan, expressly barred any succession activity during the burial and required the king's grave to be locked immediately after the burial, with its keys held by a neutral government minister.

Yet, as the country watched Oyo's final send-off at the Karambi Royal Tombs on Saturday, Kamurasi used the occasion to declare Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma the new Omukama, saying the Babiito had followed Tooro customs and Ugandan law in choosing him.

"I now wish to state to the people of Tooro and Uganda and inform you that we have a new king," Kamurasi told mourners at St John's Cathedral in Fort Portal.

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"The princes and princesses sat under the Musuuga and spoke as one and elected a new king. I inform you that that is King Edward Rukidi Nabongo I."

He added: "I also inform you that in all we did, we followed the laws of Uganda, following the norms and traditions of this land."

The declaration was striking because the burial agreement had been unequivocal: "No succession-related ritual, declaration, installation, proclamation or other act intended to recognize or advance any claimant to the throne shall take place at the Karambi Royal Tombs during the burial."

The same agreement said no party or person acting on its behalf would undertake, facilitate or encourage "any subversive, unauthorized or unilateral action concerning succession during the burial."

It further stated that the commitments were intended to be binding and that an actual or threatened breach could immediately be referred to the Uganda Police Force or, where necessary, a court.

That puts Kamurasi's declaration in a particularly awkward position for government, which had spent the days before the burial trying to contain a succession dispute that had rapidly become one of the most delicate crises to hit Tooro in years.

Museveni's quiet hand

President Museveni has kept a relatively low public profile as rival camps fought over who should succeed Oyo. But the President was hardly a detached observer.

Museveni has been part of Oyo's story since the child inherited the Tooro throne at just three years old following the death of his father, King Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, in 1995.

Oyo grew into kingship under the watch of a group of guardians and regents that included his mother, Best Kemigisa, and Museveni, who, along with Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, Buganda's Kabaka Ronald Mutebi and former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are or were among those who helped guide the young king.

That relationship was more than ceremonial.

Museveni's government restored traditional institutions in the early 1990s, while the President remained closely associated with Oyo throughout his childhood and adult reign.

Museveni was also present when Gaddafi and Kemigisa supported the restoration of Karuziika Palace, a project that became one of the most visible symbols of Tooro's revival.

When Oyo's mortal remains arrived in Uganda last week, Museveni received them at Entebbe before they were taken to Tooro. The President's emotional reaction to the death of the king he had watched grow from a three-year-old monarch was a rare public glimpse of the personal relationship between the two.

But behind the scenes, the succession question was becoming increasingly complicated.

The Tooro Prime Minister, Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, had announced that Oyo was survived by a son who could potentially have a claim to the throne. The President said he was relieved by this news.

Members of Oyo's immediate family subsequently pointed to a 2022 will in which the late king named a biological son as his heir and outlined the order of succession in the event that his direct descendant was unable to ascend the throne.

The royal Babiito clan, meanwhile, moved in another direction, first selecting Desmond whose placement was controversially announced by Andrew Mwenda, a Tooro-bred journalist with apparent vested interest in the affairs of the kingdom and against the Queen Mother, and then later Kijanangoma.

The dispute pitted sections of the royal family against clan leaders and revived old questions about who ultimately has authority to determine succession in Tooro. Princess Ruth Komuntale was compelled the address the matter on behalf of their camp, indicating that the will of KIng Oyo had to be respected.

And while the rival camps were trading claims, government was quietly trying to keep the dispute from exploding during the burial.

Museveni eventually sent Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister Gen Henry Tumukunde to Fort Portal to oversee preparations. Tumukunde said he was acting not only as the minister responsible for cultural institutions but also as the President's representative, with instructions to ensure that the kingdom's concerns were brought to government and outstanding matters settled before the burial.

The Attorney General's intervention

The government's caution became clearer in an opinion issued by Attorney General Dr Sam Mayanja on September 12, the day of Oyo's burial.

The opinion, addressed to Museveni, was specifically requested by the President to guide government on the succession question.

Mayanja said Uganda's Constitution, the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act and the Tooro Constitution were the relevant legal framework.

His conclusion was particularly significant.

The Attorney General noted that where there was a direct descendant of the king by birth, that person would, in accordance with a valid will, ascend to the throne under Tooro customs and Ugandan law.

He then cited Oyo's September 14, 2022 will.

Under Article 10(1), Oyo stated: "I hereby declare and direct that if at the date of my death I am survived by a son, lawfully recognized as my biological son, I appoint him as my heir to the kingdom of Tooro."

The will also contained a fallback provision naming Prince Komwiswa Yoweri, son of Musuuga Charles Kamurasi, as heir if Oyo had no son able to succeed him, or if his son died before assuming the throne, became permanently incapacitated or was otherwise unable to perform the duties of king.

Mayanja's recommendation was blunt:

"King Oyo's will should be followed. Its validity can only be challenged in the courts of laws."

The Attorney General also advised that the dispute could ultimately have to be settled by a court if the council of elders failed to resolve it.

And, crucially for the burial that followed, he advised that the traditional ritual of the nine coffee beans being thrown into the king's grave by his successor should be suspended until the succession dispute was resolved.

He pointed out that there was precedent for delaying the ritual until a successor had been identified.

The MOU reached a similar conclusion from a different direction. It was not intended to settle succession. Quite the opposite.

The parties agreed that the burial should not be "disrupted or used to advance any succession dispute."

The agreement also provided that, immediately after Oyo was buried, his tomb would be closed and locked and the keys placed in the custody of a neutral government minister.

The keys were not to be released, copied or used without agreement of the parties or a lawful court order.

The arrangement was designed to create breathing space: bury the king first, keep succession out of the funeral, secure the tomb and then allow the competing claims to be dealt with through the agreed traditional and legal mechanisms.

Instead, Saturday's ceremony ended up exposing the very fault lines the agreement was meant to contain.

The most dramatic confrontation came at the tombs, where the Queen Mother resisted surrendering her son's mortal remains for burial.

Reports from the scene described a lengthy standoff involving the Queen Mother, security and kingdom officials before the body was eventually taken for burial.

The dispute over the burial rites also intersected with the question of succession. The Attorney General had advised that the nine coffee beans -- a ritual symbolically confirming the successor -- should not be performed while the succession question remained unresolved.

Yet the burial ultimately proceeded amid precisely the succession contest government had sought to keep away from the tomb.

Kemigisa and the long history of Tooro's survival

At the heart of the drama is a woman who has been one of the most consequential figures in modern Tooro: Queen Mother Best Kemigisa.

For more than three decades, Kemigisa has been at the centre of the kingdom's survival and reconstruction.

She became regent after the death of her husband, Kaboyo, in 1995, at the same moment that her three-year-old son inherited the throne. She subsequently spent years helping protect and raise a child who had become king before he was old enough to understand what kingship meant.

The Tooro Kingdom itself credits her, working with kingdom elders, the Ugandan government and international friends, with helping restore the kingdom's image and rebuild Karuziika Palace.

The kingdom's official biography specifically names Museveni and the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi among those who supported the effort.

Gaddafi's role in the palace restoration is well documented. He visited Tooro and supported the restoration of the palace, while Museveni's government had restored Uganda's traditional institutions after their abolition decades earlier.

Kemigisa's influence also extended beyond reconstruction. For years, she stood between the young king and various royal and political interests that sought influence over the kingdom, its leadership and its property.

That history explains why her position in the current succession crisis cannot easily be dismissed as that of a grieving mother. She is the woman who helped hold the institution together while Oyo grew into his crown.

And when the succession dispute erupted after his death, she did not endorse the new king.

Instead, she asked that her son's burial be allowed to proceed before succession was dealt with.

Museveni's dilemma

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But the events at Karizuka Palace on Saturday appeared to place Museveni in a difficult position.

Museveni's message, delivered at the burial by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, therefore avoided choosing between the competing claimants.

"When the issue of the new king of the Batoro is solved, we shall be happy to work with the king as we did with His Highness Oyo," Museveni said.

"I appeal to the Batoro to use peaceful and legal means solve this matter, and also look for maximum unity instead of division."

That position is difficult to reconcile with a succession declaration made at the burial itself.

Kamurasi, however, did precisely that.

"The king is there," he concluded after declaring Kijanangoma.

The immediate question is no longer simply who Tooro's royal clan wants as king.

It is whether the declaration made by Kamurasi can stand against the legal and procedural questions that government had already identified before the burial.

The Attorney General's advice to Museveni says Oyo's will should be followed and that any challenge to its validity belongs in court. The burial MOU, meanwhile, expressly prohibited a succession declaration during the burial.

Kamurasi's position is that the Babiito followed Tooro's traditions and Ugandan law.

Government's own legal adviser, however, had already told the President that the succession question was governed by a combination of Ugandan law, Tooro custom and Oyo's valid will, and had specifically recommended that the succession-linked burial ritual be suspended until the dispute was resolved.

That leaves the Musuuga facing uncomfortable questions over whether, in declaring Kijanangoma at the burial, he went beyond the role agreed for him in the carefully negotiated funeral arrangements.

For Museveni, the issue is larger than a disagreement with one royal official.

The President has a personal history with the institution, a constitutional responsibility to oversee the country's cultural institutions and, now, an Attorney General's opinion sitting on his desk.

The succession dispute that Kamurasi sought to settle at the graveside may therefore have only entered its next, and potentially more consequential, phase.

And this time, the question is not simply who will sit on the Tooro throne.

It is whether the institution's own succession process -- and the authority of the government that has quietly helped safeguard it for more than three decades -- will accept the declaration made at Oyo's tomb.