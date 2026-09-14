Malawi: Apostle Kawinga Urges Shift to Irrigation Amid El Niño Threats

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministries International has urged Malawian farmers to shift from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation farming to safeguard national food security against El Niño-induced threats.

Speaking during an engagement with traditional leaders from the Northern Region, Kawinga highlighted the ministry's Hope Fields Initiative, which provides solar-powered irrigation equipment and farm inputs to help communities maximize crop yields.

"The initiative aims to enhance collaboration between the church and traditional leaders, promote unity, and explore ways to foster both spiritual growth and community development," Kawinga said.

Echoing the call, Paramount Chief M'mbelwa V of Mzimba emphasized that erratic rainfall patterns make irrigation crucial, adding that communities must focus on sustainable farming rather than relying on handouts.

The meeting, held under the theme United Vision: Strengthening Church and Communities Through Spiritual and Traditional Leadership, drew Paramount Chiefs, Senior Chiefs, Traditional Authorities, and Sub-Traditional Authorities from across the region.