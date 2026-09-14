Malawi: Apostle Kawinga Urges Shift to Irrigation Amid El Niño Threats

13 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministries International has urged Malawian farmers to shift from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation farming to safeguard national food security against El Niño-induced threats.

Speaking during an engagement with traditional leaders from the Northern Region, Kawinga highlighted the ministry's Hope Fields Initiative, which provides solar-powered irrigation equipment and farm inputs to help communities maximize crop yields.

"The initiative aims to enhance collaboration between the church and traditional leaders, promote unity, and explore ways to foster both spiritual growth and community development," Kawinga said.

Echoing the call, Paramount Chief M'mbelwa V of Mzimba emphasized that erratic rainfall patterns make irrigation crucial, adding that communities must focus on sustainable farming rather than relying on handouts.

The meeting, held under the theme United Vision: Strengthening Church and Communities Through Spiritual and Traditional Leadership, drew Paramount Chiefs, Senior Chiefs, Traditional Authorities, and Sub-Traditional Authorities from across the region.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.