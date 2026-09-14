Malawi: DPP Tells Critics to Back Off As Musowa Hails Mutharika's 'Lightning-Fast' Turnaround of Malawi

A senior DPP figure has hit out at opposition critics, insisting they should stop meddling in the party's affairs and let President Peter Mutharika get on with fixing the country.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Victor Musowa made the comments while praising Mutharika for slashing travel excesses and turning Malawi around in record time.

Musowa was speaking at the Bvumbwe Research grounds in Thyolo, where the DPP held its Zikomo Adadi rally and launched a K10 million football trophy for the Bvumbwe-Masenjere area.

"Let me warn our opponents in government - stop interfering in matters that don't concern you, worry about your own problems," he told the crowd. "Can we in the DPP fall out among ourselves? When someone makes a mistake, we pull them aside and sort it out. We won't allow division here - our focus is on serving Malawians."

Backing him up, the party's Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha claimed the country had been on the brink of economic collapse when Mutharika took office last year, blaming previous leaders for plundering vast sums of money.

Mchacha insisted Mutharika now deserved time and space to continue rebuilding the economy without interference.