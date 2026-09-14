Somalia: Somali Pirates Release Hijacked Ship and 17-Member Crew After Ransom Payment

Bosaso — Somali pirates have released the MV Sward and its 17-member crew after holding the ship for months, security sources in Somalia's Puntland region told AFP.

The sources said a ransom was paid, but did not say how much.

The ship was released near Garacad, a port in Puntland. Pirates hijacked it off the Somali coast on April 26. The crew includes 15 Syrian nationals and two Indian nationals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The MV Sward was also used by the pirates to capture other vessels. These included two Iranian fishing boats and the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship MV Lutuf.

Piracy has increased again off Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden. The International Maritime Organisation has recorded at least 15 attacks in the region this year, the highest number since 2013.

A Puntland security source told AFP that the crew was still on board when the MV Sward was released near Garacad.

The pirates left the ship and went to the shore. Several vehicles were waiting for them there. The source said the pirates received money for the release of the ship but did not give an amount.

Another Puntland security source said the vehicles were waiting for the pirates before they reached Garacad. He said this could mean the pirates had been in contact with people on land while they were at sea.

Two other Puntland security sources confirmed the details to AFP.

The pirates had used the MV Sward to capture other vessels after taking control of it in April.

Puntland security sources said in late August that a $2.5 million ransom was paid for the release of the MV Lutuf. They also said $40,000 was paid to release the two Iranian fishing boats.

Somalia's federal government gave a different account of the MV Lutuf release.

It said the ship was freed after "sustained military pressure" from the Turkish navy and Somali armed forces. The government said four boats used by the pirates were destroyed and 14 pirates were killed.

Four commercial vessels are still being held by Somali pirates off the coast of Somalia. They are the tankers Honour 25, Eureka, Asana and Seamull.

The Seamull was sanctioned by the United States in December last year. The US identified it as part of Iran's "shadow fleet" and accused it of exporting Iranian oil using deceptive shipping practices.