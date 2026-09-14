Zimbabwe: Health Ministry Recalls Two Batches of Hypertension Medicine Nifedipine

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the recall of two specific batches of Nifedipine 10mg tablets manufactured by Remedica Ltd following quality monitoring by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

The affected batches are 112033 and 117367, the ministry said in a public notice issued Saturday.

Nifedipine is commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure and certain heart-related conditions.

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The ministry said the recall was part of MCAZ's routine regulatory and post-market surveillance activities.

"The Ministry further confirms that the MCAZ notice currently circulating concerning the recall of specific batches of Nifedipine 10 mg tablets is genuine and forms part of the Authority's routine regulatory and post market surveillance activities," the ministry said.

Members of the public using Nifedipine have been urged to check the batch number on their medicine packaging.

Those with tablets from either of the affected batches have been advised to return them to the pharmacy or health facility where they obtained the medicine for further assistance.

The ministry, however, warned patients against stopping or changing prescribed treatment based solely on information circulating on social media or WhatsApp.

"Patients should not stop or change prescribed treatment solely on the basis of such messages," the ministry said.

The ministry also urged patients with concerns about their medication or whether their particular batch is affected to consult qualified healthcare professionals or contact MCAZ directly.