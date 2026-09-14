South Africa: Western Cape Braces for Storms - South African News Briefs - September 14, 2026

press review

Western Cape Braces for Heavy Rain and Storms

Residents in the Western and Northern Cape are being urged to take precautions as a cut-off low brings heavy rain, gale-force winds and hazardous conditions, reports EWN. The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall in the Western Cape, with hail, lightning, localised flooding and rough seas expected. Waves could exceed four metres along the south-western coastline. Residents are advised to stay away from the coast, avoid flooded rivers and bridges, remain indoors during severe weather and seek shelter away from trees and metal structures during lightning.

Police Probe Four Women's Deaths in Kempton Park

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police are investigating whether four women whose bodies were found separately in Kempton Park were killed by the same person, but have yet to find evidence linking the cases, reports EWN. The latest body was discovered on Saturday evening in a bush near the R21 highway, opposite OR Tambo International Airport. The woman was partially naked and had bruises, similar to the other victims. The latest discovery follows three other bodies found in nearby areas in July, August and last Thursday. One suspect is already in custody in connection with the July case. Police have deployed maximum resources, including the Investigative Psychology Unit. The family of missing runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo is expected to identify the latest body.

Matlala Attempted Murder Trial Resumes

The attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four co-accused is expected to resume at the High Court in Johannesburg, reports SABC News. Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, also known as DJ Vettys, between August 2022 and January 2024. The trial-within-a-trial is expected to conclude the state's case. Last week, Sergeant Mayisela Ledwaba testified that he was present when Musa Kekana was arrested in 2024 and said Kekana was never assaulted by police, despite Kekana's claims that he was tortured and suffocated to force a confession in the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

Two Teenagers Killed in Philippi Mass Shooting

Two teenagers have been killed and four others seriously injured in the latest mass shooting in Philippi, Cape Town, reports EWN. The six boys were shot by two unknown suspects in Marcus Garvey. Police say the motive remains unknown and an investigation is underway. The shooting comes after another deadly attack in the area in July, when four people aged between 17 and 20 were killed.

More South African news