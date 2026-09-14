South Africa: SAWS Warns of Disruptive Rain in Western Cape, Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape, with rainfall expected to cause flooding and significant disruption from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening.

The warning is valid from 6 pm on Sunday, 13 September 2026, until 11:59 pm on Monday, 14 September 2026.

According to SAWS, a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Sunday, resulting in scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

"Rainfall accumulations of between 25 and 50mm are expected over the Eastern Namakwa and Central Karoo, with districts reaching between 60 and 80mm until Monday.

"This may lead to the displacement of affected communities, flooding of settlements, low-lying areas, and the closure of some bridges and roads, as well as some mountain passes," the weather service said on Sunday.

The expected impacts include flooding of roads and both formal and informal settlements, posing a danger to life in areas affected by fast-flowing streams.

Major disruption to traffic is also possible due to flooding of major roads and some mountain passes, while essential services such as water, electricity and schools could also be affected.