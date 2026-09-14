Nigeria: Herders, Cattle Killed in Plateau Attacks - Community Leaders

A day later, according to another report from Nyerwe in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, attackers reportedly killed a herder and 18 cattle.

At least three herders were killed, and 50 cattle were shot dead on Saturday when gunmen attacked a grazing area in Aloghom, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Some herders reportedly went missing after the raid, according to community leaders.

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According to another report from Nyerwe in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, attackers reportedly killed a herder and 18 cattle.

Hashimu Yahaya, coordinator of the Fulbe Fulani Development Association in Mangu, identified the three victims of Saturday's attack as Garzali Shaibu, 18; Bashiru Yakubu, 14, and Salim Abubakar, 15.

Mr Yahaya described the attack as brutal and unprovoked.

Ibrahim Babayo, Plateau State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), also confirmed the incident, saying the victims were attacked while grazing their cattle.

"The herders were just tending their cattle when suddenly the raiders attacked, shooting sporadically," Mr Babayo said.

He said the attack followed the killing of a herder, Yakubu Ishaku, and the destruction of 18 cattle around Nyerwe on Thursday.

"On Thursday, they killed a herder and 18 cattle around Nyerwe. Today, three herders and 50 cattle were killed," he said.

Mr Babayo alleged that the attacks were part of a deliberate attempt to target Fulani herders and destroy their means of livelihood in Plateau State.

He said MACBAN had alerted security agencies, including the Department of State Services and Operation Safe Haven, the military-led security outfit responsible for maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of neighbouring states.

Mr Babayo urged the affected communities to remain calm and resist any temptation to retaliate.

"I call on all herding communities to remain calm, as security forces have been informed about the situation. Nobody should take the law into their hands," he said.

"We are calling on all security agencies in the state to investigate those responsible for this incident and ensure justice is done for the victims. This is one too many."

Plateau State has experienced recurring violence involving farming and herding communities, with attacks in several local government areas resulting in deaths, displacement, and the destruction of livelihoods.

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However, the circumstances surrounding Saturday's attack, including the identities of the attackers and the motive for the killings, could not be independently established from the information available at the time of filing this report.

Attempts to reach the spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, Polycarp Oteh, for the security forces' account of the incident were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.