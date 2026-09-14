Mozambique's Speaker of Parliament in Zimbabwe for Official Visit

SPEAKER of the National Assembly of Mozambique, Her Excellency Margarida Adamugy Talapa, arrived in Zimbabwe this Sunday for an official visit to the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Talapa, who is leading a delegation of Mozambican legislators and parliamentary officials, touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport just after midday.

She was received by Mozambique's Ambassador to Zimbabwe H.E. Carvalho Muaria, Zimbabwe National Assembly Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairperson Webster Shamu, MPs Concilia Chinanzvavana and Noah Mangondo.

During the visit, Talapa is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings, including one with her counterpart, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, Jacob Mudenda at the New Parliament Building Monday.

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Mudenda will host a dinner for the visiting Speaker following ceremonial exchanges and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Accompanying Talapa are MPs Feliz Silvia (FRELIMO), Sebastião Avelino Mussanhane (PODEMOS), Jerónimo Malagueta Nalia, (RENAMO), Joaquim Mahumane, Clerk of the Assembly of the Republic, and other officials.

The delegation is expected to tour key national sites, including the National Heroes Acre, the Museum of African Liberation, and the Mozambican community in Nyabira, Mashonaland West, before departing on September 17, 2026.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations dating back to the liberation struggle.