Zimbabwe Names Squad to Face Australia in Upcoming Odi Series

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has named a 15-man squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia to be played at Harare Sports Club.

The matches are scheduled for 15, 18 and 20 September, with play starting at 0930 hours local time on each day.

Sikandar Raza will captain Zimbabwe as regular skipper Richard Ngarava continues his recovery from an injury.

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Ngarava and Tanaka Chivanga, who is sidelined by an Achilles tendon injury, are unavailable for the series, while wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande is the only other player missing from the squad that defeated Bangladesh in Zimbabwe's most recent ODI assignment in Harare in July.

Zimbabwe have, however, been strengthened by the return of seasoned campaigners Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer.

Together with Craig Ervine and Raza, the pair will add considerable experience to the side as Zimbabwe prepare to take on one of world cricket's leading teams.

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran and Innocent Kaia are among the top-order batting options, while Blessing Muzarabani will spearhead a pace attack that also includes Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku.

Cremer and Wellington Masakadza provide specialist spin options, supported by all-rounders Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere. Taylor and Tadiwanashe Marumani will share the wicketkeeping responsibilities.

The tour marks Australia's first ODI visit to Zimbabwe in more than a decade, the last met in the format on Zimbabwean soil during a triangular series in August and September 2014, which also featured South Africa.

The upcoming series represents another important step in Zimbabwe's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which the country will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ODI SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA:

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere