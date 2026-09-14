Kenya: National Assembly Invites Public Views On Six Education Reform Bills

14 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Assembly is inviting residents of Tana River, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties to submit their views on six proposed Education Reform Bills.

The public participation exercise will cover the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, the Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026, and the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Also up for public input are the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026, and the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The exercise will give residents an opportunity to make submissions on proposed changes affecting Kenya's education and training sector before the Bills proceed through the legislative process.

The exercise will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Garsen Training and Vocational College in Tana River and the Eldoret National Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu.

The public hearings will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ngala Memorial Girls Secondary School in Malindi and the Elgeyo-Marakwet County Headquarters in Iten.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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