Nairobi — Professor Adams Oloo has been appointed to chair a committee coordinating activities to mark the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila's family says the committee will oversee commemorative activities planned for the week of the anniversary.

"The family has constituted a committee chaired by Prof. Adams to coordinate commemorative activities during the week of the 15th. The committee is currently developing the programme, which the family will announce in good time," he said.

The family says the occasion is intended to give Kenyans who supported Raila an opportunity to mourn, remember and celebrate his life.

It has appealed to individuals and groups planning activities in honour of the former Prime Minister to coordinate with the committee.

According to the family, the arrangement will ensure the activities are properly coordinated, inclusive and unified.

The detailed programme will be announced once preparations are complete.

"Anyone who wishes to participate in, support, or organise any activity as part of the anniversary commemoration is kindly requested to do so through the committee. This will help ensure proper coordination, inclusivity and a meaningful, unified commemoration," the Family said.