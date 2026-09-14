Kenya: Bamburi Cement Owner to Build 10 Hospitals for Sh4.5bn

Nairobi — Amsons Group, the parent company of Bamburi Cement and East African Portland Cement (EAPC), will invest Sh4.5 billion to construct 10 Mother and Child Level 4 hospitals across Kenya.

The group broke ground over the weekend for the first facility, Chebunyo Mother and Child Hospital in Bomet County.

Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi said the 10 hospitals will be completed within two years under the company's commitment to improving access to maternal, newborn and child healthcare.

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"This ceremony marks the beginning of a major commitment by Amsons Group to support the Government of Kenya in improving access to quality maternal, newborn and child healthcare," Nahdi said.

"Through Amsons Group Foundation, we are investing US$35 million to establish ten mother-and-child hospitals across Kenya within two years. This Level 4 facility in Chebunyo is the first of those ten hospitals and will set the standard for the facilities that will follow."

The hospitals will be developed under a Build, Equip and Transfer (BoT) model in partnership with the Ministry of Health as part of Amsons Group's corporate social investment initiative, dubbed the Amsons Mama na Mtoto Kwanza project.

The facilities will be constructed in Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot and Bomet counties.

Each hospital will have a capacity of 250 beds and is expected to serve women and children in underserved areas.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale attended the groundbreaking ceremony alongside President William Ruto, who said the investment will support ongoing efforts to expand Kenya's health infrastructure.

Ruto said the government is implementing the Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) project to increase the number of adequately equipped health facilities, particularly Level 4 and 5 hospitals.

The facilities are expected to provide inpatient, referral, emergency and critical care services, as well as advanced diagnostic and treatment services.

The national and county governments will provide support for the hospitals, including staffing and medical supplies, once the facilities are completed.