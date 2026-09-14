Nigeria: Ekiti Poll - Gov Oyebanji Raises Issues of Violation of Electoral Act Against Sdp, Aa Petitions At Tribunal

The tribunal will resume sitting on Monday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has formulated six issues for determination before the Election Petition Tribunal hearing the petitions arising from the 20 June governorship election in the state.

The papers outlining the issues were signed by his team of lawyers, led by Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Oyebanji, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election after polling 319,224 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Oluwole Oluyede, garnered 40,543 votes to come second, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dare Bejide, came third with 12,872 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Mr Oluyede withdrew the petition he filed at the tribunal challenging the governor's re-election.

However, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Alliance (AA) have retained their petitions, which are currently before the three-member panel of the Tribunal chaired by Abubakar Kutigi.

The panel will resume sitting on Monday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital

The SDP candidate, Adebayo Alade, polled a total of 179 votes while the AA candidate, Olu Omotoso, obtained 126 votes at the governorship election.

Mr Oyebanji put forward the six issues before the panel to solidify his defence.

The six issues formulated by the governor for the SDP petition are as follows:

*Whether the petition is not incompetent in view of its gross violation of the Electoral Act 2026 and other fundamental defects there to.

*Whether the Petition is not incompetent for non-joinder of the APC as a necessary party in the Petition.

*Whether the petitioners have proved that the election of the 2nd Respondent (Oyebanji) was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

*Whether the petitioners have proved that the election of the 2nd Respondent (Oyebanji) was invalid by reason of corrupt practices.

*Having regard to the evidence before the Tribunal, whether the petitioners proved that the 2nd respondent (Oyebanji) was not elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election; and

*Whether the petitioners in the current circumstances of the petition filed by SDP proved that the 2nd petitioner (Alade) is entitled to be returned as the duly elected Governor of Ekiti State, following the Ekiti State governorship election held on the 20th day of June, 2026.

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Five issues were formulated for determination in AA's petition, and they are all similar to the first five issues in the SDP petition.

The SDP is expected to open its case on Monday by calling its witnesses to give evidence before the tribunal.