Uganda: Police Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution As Schools Reopen

Police have urged motorists and other road users to exercise extra caution as schools across the country reopen for the third term of 2026.

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said the reopening of schools is expected to increase traffic volumes, particularly around schools, highways, pedestrian crossings and other busy areas.

"The reopening of schools will increase traffic, especially around schools, highways and other busy areas," Kananura said.

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He warned that children are particularly vulnerable on the roads because they may not always be able to accurately judge the speed or distance of approaching vehicles.

Kananura called on motorists to reduce their speed around schools and pedestrian crossings and to avoid reckless driving, dangerous overtaking and distracted driving. He also cautioned drivers against driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Parents and school administrators were urged to ensure that children use safe, inspected and authorised means of transport.

According to Kananura, school vehicles should be roadworthy, properly licensed and operated by qualified drivers. He further warned that such vehicles should not be overloaded.

"Parents and schools should ensure children use safe, inspected and authorised transport," Kananura said, adding that school vehicles must meet the required safety standards.

He also called on schools to strengthen road-safety education and properly manage areas designated for picking up and dropping off learners.

"Schools should sensitise learners on road safety and properly manage pick-up and drop-off points," he said.

Learners, meanwhile, were encouraged to use designated pedestrian crossings where available, avoid distractions while walking and, where there are no walkways, walk facing oncoming traffic.

Kananura advised children to take extra care before crossing roads by looking in both directions.

"Look right, left and right again before crossing," he advised.

The Traffic Police spokesperson stressed that protecting children on the roads requires cooperation from motorists, parents, schools and learners.

"Let us remember: road safety is a shared responsibility. Do not drive as if you own the road; drive as if you own the car," Kananura said.

He added: "There is no journey that is more important than a child's life."