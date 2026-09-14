Uganda: Parliament Commission Scraps Controversial Service Award

The Parliamentary Commission has resolved to scrap the service award item from Parliament's budget for the financial year 2026/2027, saying the controversial payments had tainted the image of the institution.

In an exclusive interview with Nile Post, the four backbench Commissioners said the new Commission's decision to do away with the award is intended to restore sanity and ensure better use of public resources at Parliament.

During the 11th Parliament, a storm erupted in the August House after information about a service award to the then Leader of the Opposition and the three backbench Commissioners was leaked to the public.

The former Leader of the Opposition was allegedly awarded Shs500 million, while each of the three Commissioners reportedly received Shs400 million. The service award sparked outrage in the House, with a number of legislators questioning its legality.

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In its first sitting, the new Commission resolved to scrap the service award item from Parliament's budget for the financial year 2026/2027, saying it had tainted the image of the institution.

"As a new Commission, we have resolved to scrap that service award item completely from our budget. It tainted the image of this institution, and we want to restore sanity and public trust," MP John Baptist Nambeshe said.

The Commission has also resolved to maintain regular engagement with legislators and members of the public to promote transparency and accountability at the August House.

"We have agreed as a Commission that we must continuously engage both the Members of Parliament and the public. Parliament must be seen to be transparent and accountable," MP Nakut said.

The Commissioners also applauded new Speaker Jacob Markson Oboth for providing clear direction to the Commission and empowering and facilitating parliamentary committees, a move they said had enhanced their independence in the 12th Parliament.

"The Speaker has provided clear leadership and has empowered Committees of Parliament. This has given committees more independence to do their work in the 12th Parliament," Commissioners Nakut and Ababiku said.

To address the challenge of inadequate space at Parliament, the new Commission has given the contractor handling the new chambers up to June 2027 to complete the project, failure of which the contract will be terminated.

"We have given the contractor up to June 2027 to finish the new chambers. If he fails, we shall have no option but to terminate the contract," one of the Commissioners said.

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However, Commissioner John Baptist Nambeshe had no kind words for the Parliamentary Commission of the 11th Parliament, accusing it of failing to hold even a single audit meeting on the operations of Parliament.

He also noted that the former Commission failed to hand over any report to the new Commission.

"The Commission of the 11th Parliament never held even a single audit meeting. Even worse, there was no handover report to us as the new Commission," Nambeshe said