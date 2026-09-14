Uganda: Lugoloobi Calls for Domestic Capital Mobilisation As Uganda Seeks Alternative Financing

Uganda must mobilise more domestic long-term capital to finance its development ambitions as official development assistance (ODA) declines, State Minister for Finance and Planning Amos Lugoloobi has said.

Lugoloobi said the country could no longer rely heavily on external assistance and must strengthen domestic savings, capital markets and private investment to finance economic transformation.

"As someone indicated, ODA assistance is declining dramatically. We have to find alternative sources of financing if we are to survive at all," Lugoloobi said.

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He was speaking at the launch of Kura Asset Managers, a licensed investment management firm, where he challenged the financial sector to play a bigger role in connecting domestic savings to productive investment.

Lugoloobi said Uganda's Tenfold Growth Strategy targets an economy worth $500 billion by 2040, requiring the mobilisation of capital on a much larger scale.

He said agriculture, industrialisation, tourism, minerals, including oil and gas, and science, technology and innovation had been identified as key sectors that would drive the country's transformation.

Infrastructure, peace and security, and human capital development would also be critical enablers, he said.

Lugoloobi said government spending and commercial bank lending alone would not be sufficient to meet Uganda's development financing needs.

"Government spending alone cannot meet that requirement. Bank lending alone cannot meet it," he said.

Foreign direct investment would remain important but could not substitute for deep pools of domestic long-term capital, Lugoloobi said.

"Uganda must become better at mobilising its own savings, allocating them productively, and that is the national role of capital markets," he said.

He said assets under management in collective investment schemes had risen to more than Shs7.1 trillion by June 2026, representing a 54.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

More than 241,000 funded accounts were participating in the schemes, while segregated assets managed by investment firms had reached about Shs7.5 trillion, according to Lugoloobi.

He said the growth showed that Ugandans were increasingly willing to entrust their savings to professional and regulated investment managers, although the market remained small compared with its potential.

Lugoloobi urged investment managers to expand access to investment products through digital platforms while keeping costs reasonable.

He also called for stronger capital markets, including corporate debt markets and long-term financing instruments capable of supporting businesses, infrastructure and innovation.

"Mobilising more money is not enough. The financial system must allocate it prudently and productively," he said.

Kura unveils family-office service

At the launch, Kura Asset Managers announced a family-office service aimed at helping families create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

Chief Executive Officer Ronald Kasolo said the service would provide support in succession planning, wealth governance and investment planning, addressing what he described as a gap in the preservation and transfer of wealth between generations.

"For many families, the road to intergenerational wealth begins with decisions made long before there is substantial wealth to pass on," Kasolo said.

He said families could begin building intergenerational wealth by saving part of their income, investing business proceeds or placing existing assets under structured financial plans.

"The work of one generation should give the next a stronger place to begin," Kasolo said.

Kasolo said Kura plans to expand its financial advisory network to 200 advisers by December, with about half of that target already reached.

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The company's wealth-management model covers four stages: wealth creation, growth, preservation and transfer.

Kasolo, who has 20 years of experience in investment management, said he had previously managed a portfolio worth more than Shs2 trillion.

Kura also offers an income fund focused on capital preservation, a dollar fund providing exposure to US-dollar investments, and a private-wealth product tailored to clients' risk tolerance, liquidity needs and investment objectives.

Kasolo said the company would operate within regulatory requirements and global best practices while providing clients with dedicated relationship managers and access to a customer portal.

Lugoloobi urged Kura and other investment managers to protect public trust through transparency, proper disclosure and responsible risk management.

"Governance, transparency, proper disclosure and responsible risk management must therefore remain non-negotiable," he said.