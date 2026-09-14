Sudan Prepares to Participate in COP31 Climate Conference in Türkiye

Khartoum, (SUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources Suleiman Al-Bouni chaired on Sunday a coordination meeting at his office to prepare for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), scheduled to be held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026.

Al-Bouni highlighted the major challenges facing economic and social development efforts, particularly in developing countries and those most affected by the impacts of climate change.

He noted that the repercussions of climate change directly affect vital sectors in Sudan, including agriculture, livestock, water, energy, infrastructure, health, food security and livelihoods.

Al-Bouni underscored the importance of Sudan's participation in the conference to highlight the challenges facing the country and present national experiences in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Participants from relevant government institutions and environmental organizations stressed the need to highlight investment opportunities and national projects related to climate, the environment and sustainable development during the conference.