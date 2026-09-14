Uganda: 100 Judicial Officers Deployed As Courts Start Hearing 2026 Election Petitions

The Judiciary has assigned 100 judicial officers to handle 346 parliamentary and Local Council election petitions pending before 30 High Court circuits, the Civil Division and 26 Chief Magistrates' Courts.

The participating judicial officers include 48 High Court judges, who will handle 157 petitions, and 52 Chief Magistrates, who will handle 189 petitions.

Hearings before the High Court will commence on Monday, September 14, 2026, and run until Friday, November 13, 2026.

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Petitions before the Chief Magistrates' Courts will commence on September 21, 2026, and are expected to be concluded by October 30, 2026. The petitions arise from the 2026 General Elections.

In Administrative Circular No. 5 of 2026, the Principal Judge, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, urged the assigned judges to give the petitions their full attention and avoid commitments that could interfere with the hearing programme.

During the period, election petitions will take precedence over ordinary judicial assignments.

Masaka High Court has the highest number of petitions, with five judges assigned to handle 21 cases. The Civil Division follows with 17 petitions allocated to four judges, while Mukono High Court has 14 petitions to be handled by three judges.

Iganga High Court has been assigned three judges to handle 13 petitions, while Mbarara High Court has three judges allocated to 10 petitions. Wakiso High Court also has 10 petitions, which will be handled by two judges.

At the Chief Magistrates' Courts, Makindye Chief Magistrates' Court has the highest number of petitions, with 31 cases to be handled by eight judicial officers.

This is followed by Kawempe, with 20 petitions to be handled by five Chief Magistrates. Nabweru has 17 petitions divided among four officers, while Mengo has 16 petitions to be handled by four officers. Kira has 15 petitions.

The Principal Judge urged the judicial officers to adopt firm and effective case-management measures.

"Cases should be fixed promptly and, where practicable, heard on consecutive days. Unnecessary adjournments should be avoided, interlocutory applications handled expeditiously and court directions strictly enforced," she said.