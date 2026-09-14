Kenya: Gachagua Says Opposition Has 'Locked' Nairobi Ahead of 2027

14 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the opposition has gained significant political ground in Nairobi ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said the growing support for Linda Mwananchi leaders Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino was demonstrated during rallies held in the city on Sunday.

He cited the procession from All Saints Cathedral through parts of Eastlands to Jacaranda, saying thousands of residents turned out to chant calls for a one-term presidency.

"Things are boiling very nicely, particularly in Nairobi. The team of Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo and other young leaders... They walked through Eastlands with hundreds and thousands of people chanting "One Term" all the way to Jacaranda, where they held one of the biggest rallies ever seen in the city of Nairobi."

Gachagua said the mobilisation demonstrated the strength of the opposition in Nairobi, which he described as a key battleground with about 2.7 million registered voters.

He claimed the opposition could secure up to 2.5 million votes in the capital in the 2027 elections.

"I am very happy because Nairobi has 2.7 million voters. Between myself, my cousin Kalonzo, Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino, Nairobi is locked. We will be able to get 2.5 million votes. Nairobi is locked, and William Ruto, UDA and ODM will not get a single seat in the city of Nairobi," the DCP leader asserted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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