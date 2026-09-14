Africa: Comesa Warns Consumers Over Contaminated Woolworths Shampoo

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission has warned consumers across the region about a recalled batch of Woolworths' WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo over possible bacterial contamination.

Woolworths, a South African retailer, recalled the 250ml shampoo after it was found to be potentially contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can occur in wet manufacturing environments.

In a statement, COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission Director of Consumer Welfare and Advocacy Steven Kamukama said the bacterium could pose a risk of infection to consumers with compromised or weakened immune systems.

The affected batch was distributed in Eswatini, Zambia and Mauritius. However, the Commission warned that the product could have entered other COMESA markets through cross-border trade.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, and pursuant to Regulation 66 of the COMESA Competition and Consumer Protection Regulations, 2025, the Commission wishes to bring to the attention of consumers across the COMESA region the potential risks associated with the recalled WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo (250ml)," Kamukama said.

The Commission urged consumers who may have purchased the affected batch to immediately stop using the product and return it to the nearest Woolworths store for a full refund, in line with the retailer's recall guidance.

"The Commission will continue to work closely with Woolworths, relevant authorities, and other stakeholders across the region to ensure consumer safety and the effective implementation of the recall," Kamukama added.

The warning comes a month after Woolworths Holdings entered Kenya's beauty market with the launch of a beauty section at its Sarit Centre store in Nairobi.

Dubbed The Beauty Pad, the section stocks premium brands including Fenty Beauty, Chanel fragrances, The Ordinary and Laneige.