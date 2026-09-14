Nigeria: Four Killed in Fresh Plateau Attacks

Four people were killed in fresh attacks on four communities in Plateau State's Mangu LGA.

Four people have been killed in fresh attacks on four communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attacks, which occurred over three days, also left another man seriously injured, according to the Mwaghavul Youth Movement.

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In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Tubwot Joël, Director of Public Affairs, Mwaghavul Development Association, on behalf of its president, Kyesmang Yusuf, the group said the attacks occurred in Kikyau, Larkas, Ntul and Kinat.

The latest incident occurred in Kinat on the night of September 12, the group said.

It alleged that Katbam Titus, 29, was killed by suspected herders during the attack.

"We are deeply outraged by the fresh attack on Kinat, Mangu Local Government Area, in which Mr. Katbam Titus, aged 29, was killed by armed Fulanis during the night of 12th September 2026," the statement said.

The group said the attack occurred only hours after the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, visited Mangu and held a security meeting with Mwaghavul and Fulani leaders.

According to the group, the GOC urged both communities to end their differences and assured them that the army would act against anyone responsible for further attacks.

"Yet, before the dust could settle on that engagement, Kinat was attacked and a young Mwaghavul man, Katbam Titus, was killed and this cannot simply be ignored," it said.

Fresh attacks

The group said the Kinat attack followed three other incidents in the area.

It said Geoffrey Gumut, 55, was killed in Kikyau, Mangu Halle District, on 11 September.

"In Kikyau, Mangu Halle District, Mr. Geoffrey Gumut, aged 55, was beheaded on Friday, 11th of the same month by armed Fulanis. As of the time of this statement, his head hasn't been recovered, adding an exceptionally horrific dimension to the tragedy," the statement said.

It also alleged that Danjuma Kyesle, 45, was attacked with a machete in Larkas, Panyam District, and remained in medical care.

The group said the circumstances of the Larkas incident were particularly concerning because security personnel were allegedly stationed in the community when the attack occurred.

In Ntul, Mangu District, the group said Pius Dachen, 50, and Zadok Irmiya, 25, were also killed.

"Four incidents. Four communities. Multiple victims," the group said.

The movement questioned the response of security agencies to the attacks and asked, "How many more attacks must occur before those responsible are decisively dealt with?"

It alleged that armed groups were exploiting periods of dialogue and security engagements to attack communities and called for thorough investigations into the incidents.

The group urged the GOC and other security agencies to investigate the Kikyau, Larkas, Ntul and Kinat attacks, identify those responsible and prosecute them.

It also called for an investigation into the alleged presence of security personnel during the Larkas attack and said any allegation of negligence, compromise or failure of duty should be examined.

The movement further called on the Federal and Plateau State governments to strengthen security in vulnerable communities and ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.

It also urged Fulani leaders who participated in the GOC's engagement to condemn violence and assist security agencies in identifying armed elements responsible for attacks.

Eight reportedly killed

The latest attacks come amid fresh reports of violence in other parts of Plateau State.

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Community advocate Masara Kim said in a post that eight people were killed in separate attacks in Plateau on the night of 13 September.

According to Mr Kim, six people were killed around 9 p.m. in Dungus, Jos South Local Government Area, while two others were killed in Vodni, Mangu Local Government Area.

He said the attacks followed a wave of violence in Mangu in which at least five people had been killed in the preceding week.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claims regarding the reported killings in Dungus and Vodni as of the time of filing this report.

The recurring attacks have continued to raise concerns about the effectiveness of security measures in communities affected by prolonged farmer-herder tensions and communal violence.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful as of press time.

The police could not be reached for comment as the state command's spokesperson, Alfred Alabo's phone lines were unreachable.