Sudan: National Economic Management Committee Reviews Measures to Improve Economic Conditions and Stabilize Exchange Rates

14 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The National Economic Management Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris, held its regular meeting in Khartoum to review measures to improve economic conditions, stabilize the exchange rate and mitigate its impact on people's livelihoods.

According to Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, the meeting reviewed implementation of previous decisions and directives and emphasized increasing production and productivity, particularly in agriculture and livestock, upgrading export infrastructure, and promoting value-added processing industries.

The committee also stressed the need to strengthen electronic integration and coordination among ministries and relevant entities, build capacity in digital transformation, expand subsidized markets to ease the cost of living, and regulate border trade.

It further directed a review and updating of company and business-name registers to ensure that registered entities are actively operating, while supporting the Taxation Chamber, broadening the tax base and closing loopholes that contribute to the erosion of the national currency. The meeting also called for tighter controls on imports through the Baldna platform.

Read the original article on SNA.

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