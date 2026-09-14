Sudan: Defence Minister Returns From Official Visit to Indonesia

14 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Defence Lt. Gen. Hassan Daoud Kabroon and his accompanying delegation returned to Sudan on Sunday from the Republic of Indonesia after concluding a several-day official visit.

During the visit, the Defence Minister held talks on strengthening bilateral relations between Sudan and Indonesia, developing military cooperation, expanding training exchanges and facilitating the transfer of military expertise between the two countries. Both sides affirmed their commitment to translating their understandings into tangible outcomes that advance their shared strategic interests.

The Defence Minister also met with his Qatari counterpart to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, develop joint military cooperation and support the partnership in a manner that serves mutual interests and promotes security and stability.

Lt. Gen. Kabroon commended Qatar's supportive role toward Sudan both before and after the outbreak of the war, affirming the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

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