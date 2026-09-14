Ghana: Flood Control Measures - Kpeshie Lagoon Buffer Zone Cleared · Over 20 Structures Demolished At Laboma

More than 20 structures built within the 50-metre buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon at the Laboma Beach Resort in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality were yesterday demolished by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC).

The exercise followed the expiration of a four-week ultimatum issued to the developers to remove the structures, which authorities said were obstructing the waterway and increasing the risk of flooding. Read More

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