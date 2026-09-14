Ghana Needs Ethical, Excellent Leaders - Prof. Adow-Obeng

Ghana's development challenges will persist unless the country deliberately builds a generation of leaders who combine ethical conduct with excellence, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Emmanuel Adow-Obeng, has cautioned.

He said leadership should no longer be viewed solely through the lens of political office, stressing that ethical leadership was needed across all sectors of society, including politics, religion, traditional institutions, business and professional organisations.

Prof. Adow-Obeng made the call at the 2026 congregation of Palm University College (PUC) on Saturday, where he challenged the graduating class to make ethics and excellence the guiding principles of their professional and public lives.

He said the perception of leadership in the country had been seriously undermined by corruption, adding that the problem was not limited to political leaders but also extended to citizens who tolerated wrongdoing or failed to speak against it.

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"What is the cost of unethical leadership?" he asked, citing inadequate hospital beds, medicines and equipment, poor roads, weak schools and limited access to basic services as some of the consequences.

According to him, corruption ultimately affected everyone, particularly vulnerable people who depended on public institutions and services.

He expressed concern that many people witnessed wrongdoing but failed to report it because of fear of victimisation, allowing unethical practices to continue unchecked.

Prof. Adow-Obeng, therefore, called for stronger institutional structures to encourage the reporting of wrongdoing, promote accountability and ensure that misconduct was dealt with promptly.

He said ethical leadership must be deliberately cultivated from childhood through families, schools, religious institutions and other social structures.

He also advocated strong mentoring systems to guide young professionals and leaders and urged the graduates to develop the courage to stand for what was right.

Prof. Adow-Obeng stressed that ethics and excellence must go together, explaining that an ethical leader without competence could still fail, while an excellent but unethical leader could become a danger to society.

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"When you have a leader who is just ethical, you have a problem. When you have a leader who is just excellent, you also have a problem. But when you have a leader who is both ethical and excellent, then you have a good combination," he said.

He urged the graduates to use the knowledge and skills acquired from the university to contribute meaningfully to national development rather than pursuing success solely for personal gain.

The President of PUC, Dr Peter Carlos Okantey, also urged the Class of 2026 to uphold integrity, leadership and excellence as they entered the world of work.

He cautioned them against compromising their values when confronted with professional pressures and encouraged them to remain resilient, adaptable and committed to the principles instilled in them by the university.

Dr Okantey said the institution had equipped the graduates with practical skills through internships, corporate mentoring, job-shadowing, community service, hands-on assignments and entrepreneurial programmes.

He urged them to live by what he described as the "Five Ps of Life" Palmer, Purpose, Perspective, Productivity and Persistence and encouraged them to remain focused on their purpose, work productively and persevere in the face of challenges.

Earlier, the Valedictorian for the graduating class, Dr Alex Osei, urged his colleagues to uphold transparency, equity and accountability in their various professions.

He said their certificates should not become mere additions to their professional collections but should serve as a call to action to challenge the status quo with integrity.